Patriots sign three players

The Patriots did some roster shuffling to kick off the week.

They announced the signings of defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, guard Mehki Butler, and defensive tackle Wilfried Pene. Undrafted rookie tackle Cole Birdow was waived in a corresponding move.

Iton spent last season on the Titans’ practice squad and remained with the team until being cut last month. He was undrafted out of Rutgers.

Butler and Pene were both undrafted this year. Butler started 38 games while at Arkansas State and Pene 33 total tackles and 3.5 sacks during his final season at Virginia Tech. Pene was born in France, so he qualifies for a roster exemption as an international player.