Patriots tell DeVante Parker he will be released

Wide receiver DeVante Parker’s time with the Patriots is just about up.

Parker’s agent Jimmy Gould said that his client has been informed that he will be released on Wednesday and that he has been given permission to speak to other teams ahead of that move becoming official.

Parker signed a two-year extension in New England last year and has nearly $3.2 million in guaranteed money on the books for the 2024 season, so releasing him is a clear sign that the team had no vision for him in the offense that new coordinator Alex Van Pelt is installing.

Parker had 33 catches for 394 yards last season and he had 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns during his first season in New England.