Patriots to waive QB Bailey Zappe

The Patriots are moving on from Bailey Zappe.

According to multiple reports, Zappe has been informed of New England’s intention to waive him.

That the Patriots have decided to proceed with a quarterbacks room of Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, and Joe Milton is not much of a surprise after New England elected to bring all three in since March.

But Zappe, a fourth-round pick in 2022, could have options given his experience over the last two seasons. A team could elect to trade for Zappe on Tuesday before he hits waivers.

Zappe has appeared in 14 games with eight starts. He completed 71 percent of his passes as a rookie for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, good for a 100.9 passer rating. But in 2023, he registered a 60 percent completion rate, throwing for 1,272 yards with six touchdowns and nine picks. His passer rating was 68.7.

In the 2024 preseason, Zappe was 15-of-25 for 137 yards.