 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots to waive QB Bailey Zappe

  
Published August 27, 2024 10:59 AM

The Patriots are moving on from Bailey Zappe.

According to multiple reports, Zappe has been informed of New England’s intention to waive him.

That the Patriots have decided to proceed with a quarterbacks room of Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, and Joe Milton is not much of a surprise after New England elected to bring all three in since March.

But Zappe, a fourth-round pick in 2022, could have options given his experience over the last two seasons. A team could elect to trade for Zappe on Tuesday before he hits waivers.

Zappe has appeared in 14 games with eight starts. He completed 71 percent of his passes as a rookie for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, good for a 100.9 passer rating. But in 2023, he registered a 60 percent completion rate, throwing for 1,272 yards with six touchdowns and nine picks. His passer rating was 68.7.

In the 2024 preseason, Zappe was 15-of-25 for 137 yards.