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Patriots visit with QB Jalon Daniels

  
Published April 10, 2026 01:36 PM

The Patriots are set with starting quarterback Drake Maye, but they could use the draft to add a developmental prospect behind the 2024 first-round pick.

One possibility for that role is spending time with the team on Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Kansas starter Jalon Daniels is meeting with the reigning AFC champs.

Daniels spent the last six seasons with the Jayhawks and started games each year while also missing significant time with injuries. He was healthy enough to start every game the last two years and threw for 4,985 yards while running for 843 yards.

Tommy DeVito is currently the only quarterback other than Maye on the roster in New Englad, so they’ll likely be adding at least one more player to the room during or after the draft.