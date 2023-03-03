Patriots waive Hayden Howerton

The Patriots released offensive lineman Hayden Howerton, the team announced Friday.

New England signed Howerton to the practice squad Nov. 1, and then signed him to a futures contract with Jan. 10.

Howerton, 24, went to training camp with the Titans after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Southern Methodist.

Tennessee waived the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder on Aug. 30.

He made 53 starts during his college career with 39 starts at left guard, 12 at center and two at right guard.