Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patriots worked out D.J. Fluker

  
Published June 12, 2023 01:51 PM
June 12, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could come together in New England, given their past in Houston, and assess if the WR would be willing to go elsewhere for less.

Free agent offensive tackle D.J. Fluker has not played since 2020, but he hasn’t given up on a comeback. He has lost 40 pounds and is working to get back in the league.

The Eagles recently worked out Fluker, and according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.com, the Patriots worked him out Monday.

The Patriots need depth at the position, with Trent Brown, Calvin Anderson, Andrew Stueber, Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott the only players on the roster currently.

The Chargers made Fluker a first-round pick in 2013, and he also has played for the Giants, Seahawks and Ravens. He had stints with the Dolphins, Raiders and Jaguars in 2021 but never appeared in a regular season games.

Fluker has played 108 games, with 96 starts and has played both guard and tackle.