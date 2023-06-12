Patriots worked out D.J. Fluker

Free agent offensive tackle D.J. Fluker has not played since 2020, but he hasn’t given up on a comeback. He has lost 40 pounds and is working to get back in the league.

The Eagles recently worked out Fluker, and according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.com, the Patriots worked him out Monday.

The Patriots need depth at the position, with Trent Brown, Calvin Anderson, Andrew Stueber, Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott the only players on the roster currently.

The Chargers made Fluker a first-round pick in 2013, and he also has played for the Giants, Seahawks and Ravens. He had stints with the Dolphins, Raiders and Jaguars in 2021 but never appeared in a regular season games.

Fluker has played 108 games, with 96 starts and has played both guard and tackle.