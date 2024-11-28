Penei Sewell would have been the third OL to throw a pass

The Lions like creative plays. A play called on the opening drive of their Thanksgiving game nearly resulted in a very rare development.

If tackle Penei Sewell had managed to throw a pass, he would have been only the third offensive lineman to ever do it.

Via QuirkyResearch.com, only two NFL offensive linemen have ever thrown a pass. In 2004, Colts center Jeff Saturday threw a pass during a last-play-Stanford-band effort. While the play featured three fouls on the Colts (holding, illegal touching by Saturday, and illegal forward pass by Saturday), it went in the books (apparently accidentally) as a forward pass for Saturday.

In 1980, Buccaneers tackle Charley Hannah caught a backward pass from quarterback Doug Williams. Hannah then spiked the ball, apparently assuming he’d be penalized for illegal touching of a forward pass. Instead, he was penalized for intentional grounding.

Today, Sewell was sacked before he could throw the ball. Given that positive reaction from the crowd, don’t be surprised if the Lions dial up another opportunity for Sewell to become the third offensive lineman to throw a pass — and the first to complete one.