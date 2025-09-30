Pete Carroll: Maxx Crosby’s play is just crazy good

The Raiders did not beat the Bears on Sunday, but Las Vegas edge rusher Maxx Crosby was everywhere on defense during the contest.

Crosby finished the game with five total tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, an interception, and a QB hit.

It was enough for Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams to call Crosby “the best player that I’ve ever played against so far in my career.”

In his Monday press conference, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said Crosby’s play “is just crazy good.”

“If you think about it, this is what I’ve been impressed with, because I’ve been here through the preseason with him — he did those same things in preseason,” Carroll said. “Every time he’s been on the field, he makes things happen, and he’s doing it with very limited opportunities, because he’s getting doubled all the time in pass pro, and the ball is going away from him the whole time in the games — they’re running away from him, but he makes a play in the backside. And if you challenge him, he’s been there.

“I mean, he’s all over the football and almost had two picks. This was his first pick he ever got. I’m shocked at that, because he just seems like he should have had more in the same circumstances, the perimeter passing game, he’s eliminating it by himself by knocking the balls down and challenging the quarterback. But the best part about it, that’s who Maxx is.

Carroll continued by complimenting Crosby’s consistency in his approach.

“It should be as celebrated as you can make it, because he’s the real deal, and it’s a joy to watch him work, joy to watch him play, and you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Carroll said. “He’s got a little bit of unpredictability about him in a lot of areas of his life, and it’s a wonderful attribute that comes through in his play and for his teammates and all of that. So, couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Through four games this season, Crosby has 2.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and an interception.