Pete Carroll: Might be best for “long haul” to keep Brock Bowers out through Week 8 bye

The Raiders have played without tight end Brock Bowers the last two weeks and his status for Week 7’s trip to Kansas City was a topic at head coach Pete Carroll’s Monday press conference.

Bowers is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 1 and played through for several weeks before sitting out in Week 5. On Monday, Carroll said he’s hopeful that Bowers is well enough to play against the Chiefs before adding that the team has to consider if the best long-term approach is to wait to bring him back until after their Week 8 bye.

“I’m hopeful, but we’re looking after him,” Carroll said. “There’s a big bye coming up and all that kinda stuff. An extra week, a couple of weeks you’d get, before you’d have to come back. I’m optimistic always, but that doesn’t mean we’re getting him back. You look at the long haul of it, it might be best to just guarantee that he’s full speed and back. So we’ll see how we handle that.”

Tight end Michael Mayer returned from missing time with a concussion to catch five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Titans. If Bowers remains out, Mayer will be set for a big role again next Sunday.