Pete Carroll: Starting offense will play “quite a bit” in second preseason game

The Raiders opened Thursday night’s preseason game with the Seahawks with their starting offense on the field, but they didn’t stick around long.

Quarterback Geno Smith and most other first-stringers were done after one series of work, which head coach Pete Carroll said was by design in a Friday videoconference. Carroll said he wanted the team to go through the full preparations for a game and that the plan is going to be different when they face the 49ers next week.

Carroll said the starting offense will play “quite a bit” in that game, but he also cautioned that they aren’t going to be revealing much of what they plan to do in the regular season. The Raiders have a new offense and Carroll said he doesn’t want to let their early opponents in the regular season get too good a look at what’s coming.

“We’re real, real basic,” Carroll said. “We ran the most fundamental plays that you can run. Our format of going through the preseason is going to continue to be pretty basic just to keep our edge for the opener and the first three or four games. Teams don’t know who we are and so they’re gonna have to find out as we go.”

While they kept things basic, Carroll also noted that they “didn’t get going” offensively and didn’t get the “kind of movement” they wanted up front. He said that didn’t give first-round running back Ashton Jeanty “a chance” to show his skills and they’ll be hoping that more work for the first team leads to better results next time out.