Peyton Manning wins Sports Emmy, before Tom Brady

  
Published May 22, 2023 06:28 PM

Tom Brady had three Super Bowl wins before Peyton Manning got one. In a different category, Manning has an early lead.

Manning won the 2023 Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Personality -- Event Analyst” on Monday night. The victory traces to his work on the ManningCast alternative to Monday Night Football.

That’s the category Brady will be in, if/when he begins working for Fox. He’s schedule to start in 2024.

Of course, Brady is in the process of beating Manning to the “minority owner of an NFL team” punch.

The competition will continue, indefinitely into the future. Here’s one thing that can be taken to the bank. The fact that Peyton has won an Emmy will make Brady even more determined to get one of his own, ASAP.