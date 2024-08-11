PFT Live returns tomorrow

It’s time to put on make up. It’s time to dress up right. It’s time to raise the curtain on PFT Live.

Almost.

Tomorrow morning, after an extended (due to a little something that has been happening in France) break, PFT Live returns.

We’ll be back at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 85. And the show will be back on Sky Sports Action/NFL in the U.K. and Ireland. Plus, podcast. Plus, YouTube clips. Plus, clips embedded in all PFT posts — which is by far the most significant delivery system of PFT Live content.

At first, it will be Chris Simms and me for four day each week, with Myles Simmons and Charean Williams rotating on Fridays. Once the season starts, a few changes are coming. I’ll explain them whenever they tell me I can.

Some of you will be mad. Some of you will be happy. Some of you won’t care. Whatever the initial reaction, the show that has been around in one form or another since January 2011 will endure.

Over the past eight weeks, I did #PFTPM as often as I could. Which included plenty of curveballs — including a nasty and recent bout of sudden and severe vertigo. Now, it’s back to the morning routine. And it’s been too damn long.

So see you at seven o’clock. Unless I end up back in the hospital again.