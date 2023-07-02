PFT, NBC partnership launched 14 years ago today

July 1 is a significant date for us, for two reasons. First, it’s the date Bobby Bonilla gets another $1 million from the Mets. Second, it’s the anniversary of the launch of the partnership between PFT and NBC.

It all started on July 1, 2009. Blame Rick Cordella for it. He’s the executive who lured us into the clutches of the peacock. The fact that we were struggling to serve a crush of traffic that was blowing out our servers helped seal the deal.

Fourteen years later, we’re going — for at least another four years and hopefully plenty more beyond that. It’s been a great partnership. PFT has continued to exist as an independent business owned by me, but NBC has exclusively licensed all of our content. And NBC has provided a great staff of writers who help bring you everything happening in the NFL universe: Michael David Smith, Charean Williams, Josh Alper, and Myles Simmons.

Thanks to NBC for believing in what we could bring to the table, and for allowing us to do things our way, at all times. Sometimes, the NFL bristles at things written here (usually, things written by me). Always, NBC honors its commitment to let me say whatever I believe needs to be said, whenever and however I decide to say it.

The partnership has led to the recent upgrade that will grow the site and expand its reach. We’ve been around for nearly 22 years, and we plan to be around for 22 more — and 22 more beyond that. Thanks to all of you who continue to make us part of your daily routine.