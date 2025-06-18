 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
PFTPM returns today

  
Published June 18, 2025 07:05 AM

The PFT Live hiatus began on Friday. I’ve promised to do #PFTPM during the break.

And, yes, I’ve heard from more than a few of you that we’ve yet to post a new episode.

I should have explained that the first order of business on Monday was to have my annual physical in Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, it was back to Pittsburgh for a non-serious medical issue that has been properly diagnosed and soon will be resolved — hopefully.

So far, those are the only two things on the docket that will keep me from doing #PFTPM every weekday until PFT Live returns on July 28. Which means we’ll get started today.

If you have any specific questions or topics you’d like to see addressed, drop a line at florio@profootballtalk.com. We’ll tape late this morning (which in that respect makes it not #PFTPM) and post in the afternoon (which in that respect absolutely makes it #PFTPM).