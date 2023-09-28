PFT’s 2023 Week 4 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Three weeks in, the race is almost as tight as it can be.
Last week, we both went 10-6 straight up. I was 8-8 against the spread, and Simms was 6-10.
That gives me a one-game lead in both categories — 28-20-0 vs. 27-21-0 and 21-26-1 vs. 20-27-1.
This week, we disagree on two games straight up and six against the spread. All picks appear below; the full joint podcast is coming soon.
Lions (-1.5) at Packers
It’s potentially Jordan Love’s prime-time coming-out party. One of us thinks the Lions will spoil it.
Florio: Packers, 23-20.
Simms: Lions, 24-20.
Falcons at Jaguars (-3)
Last year, a loss in London became Jacksonville’s wake-up call. This year, they need to hope the wake-up came last week.
Florio: Jaguars, 24-20.
Simms: Jaguars, 24-17.
Dolphins at Bills (-2.5)
They feel destined to split the regular-season series, and to meet (again) in the playoffs.
Florio: Bills, 24-23.
Simms: Bills, 28-24.
Vikings (-4.5) at Panthers
The Vikings have a more realistic chance than the Panthers to turn this mess around. If they can just get a win.
Florio: Vikings, 27-17.
Simms: Vikings, 21-16.
Broncos (-3.5) at Bears
This one feels like it will help set the order at the top of the draft.
Florio: Broncos, 28-24.
Simms: Broncos, 27-16.
Ravens at Browns (-3)
The Browns have a very impressive defense. And Deshaun Watson is finally looking like the guy he was in 2020.
Florio: Browns, 21-17.
Simms: Browns, 23-21.
Steelers (-2.5) at Texans
It won’t be easy, but the Steelers are in “find a way” mode.
Florio: Steelers, 26-20.
Simms: Steelers, 20-17.
Rams (-1) at Colts
The Rams continue to have offensive-line issues. Which means they’ll eventually have injured-quarterback issues.
Florio: Colts, 20-17.
Simms: Colts, 19-16.
Buccaneers at Saints (-3)
If Derek Carr (shoulder) can’t play, Jameis Winston might have a hard time securing the win.
Florio: Buccaneers, 27-23.
Simms: Saints, 21-17. (Chris picked this one 20-17 during our Joint Mega Picks Pod; the line is Saints by 3. He adjusted the score to land on one side of the spread.)
Commanders at Eagles (-8)
The Buffalo defense wrecked the Commanders offense — and the Philly defense is even better.
Florio: Eagles, 31-10.
Simms: Eagles, 28-17.
Bengals (-2.5) at Titans
The Titans will have a hard time mustering much offense against the Bengals defense.
Florio: Bengals, 24-21.
Simms: Bengals, 20-19.
Raiders at Chargers (-5.5)
The Raiders are feeling dysfunctional, in too many ways to win.
Florio: Chargers, 30-20.
Simms: Chargers, 34-28.
Patriots at Cowboys (-6.5)
If the Cowboys hadn’t stepped into a trade last week, this would be a trap game.
Florio: Cowboys, 28-20.
Simms: Cowboys, 24-21.
Cardinals at 49ers (-14)
The spread is too big, but the Cardinals will have a hard time stunning a great team for a second straight week.
Florio: 49ers, 30-17.
Simms: 49ers, 31-20.
Chiefs (-9.5) at Jets
The Jets would have had a hard time winning this one with Aaron Rodgers.
Florio: Chiefs, 31-21.
Simms: Chiefs, 30-16.
Seahawks at Giants (-1)
Seattle is clicking after that bizarre Week 1 loss at home.
Florio: Seahawks, 24-20.
Simms: Seahawks, 27-24.