PFT’s 2024 NFL season predictions

When it comes to making predictions, we like to procrastinate.

Not that it really matters. We’re just throwing darts in the dark.

But it’s what we do. When we’re right, no one cares. When we’re wrong, we’re idiots.

Then again, we’re idiots anyway.

Here are our predictions for the 2024 season, which you will find idiotic whenever your favorite team doesn’t show up in our projected playoff trees.

Josh Alper

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Texans; 3. Ravens; 4. Jets; 5. Bengals; 6. Bills; 7. Chargers.

Wild card: Texans over Chargers, Ravens over Bills, Jets over Bengals.

Divisional: Chiefs over Jets, Texans over Ravens.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Texans.

NFC

1. Packers; 2. 49ers; 3. Eagles; 4. Falcons; 5. Lions; 6. Seahawks; 7. Bears.

Wild card: 49ers over Bears, Seahawks over Eagles, Lions over Falcons.

Divisional: Packers over Seahawks, Lions over 49ers.

Conference championship: Packers over Lions.

Super Bowl: Packers over Chiefs.

Michael David Smith

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Texans; 3. Ravens; 4. Bills; 5. Bengals; 6. Jets; 7. Chargers.

Wild card: Texans over Chargers, Ravens over Jets, Bengals over Bills.

Divisional: Chiefs over Bengals, Texans over Ravens.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Texans.

NFC

1. Lions; 2. 49ers; 3. Eagles; 4. Falcons; 5. Cowboys; 6. Packers; 7. Rams.

Wild card: 49ers over Rams, Eagles over Packers, Cowboys over Falcons.

Divisional: Lions over Cowboys; Eagles over 49ers.

Conference championship: Lions over Eagles.

Super Bowl: Lions over Chiefs.

Myles Simmons

AFC: 1. Chiefs; 2. Texans; 3. Bills; 4. Bengals; 5. Ravens; 6. Browns; 7. Dolphins.

Wild card: Texans over Dolphins, Browns over Bills, Bengals over Ravens.

Divisional: Chiefs over Browns, Texans over Bengals.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Texans.

NFC

1. Packers; 2. 49ers; 3. Buccaneers; 4. Eagles; 5. Lions; 6. Falcons; 7. Rams.

Wild card: 49ers over Rams, Falcons over Buccaneers, Lions over Eagles.

Divisional: Packers over Falcons, 49ers over Lions.

Conference championship: Packers over 49ers.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Packers.

Charean Williams

AFC

1. Chiefs 2. Texans 3. Ravens 4. Dolphins 5. Browns 6. Bengals 7. Jaguars.

Wild card: Texans over Jaguars, Bengals over Ravens, Dolphins over Browns.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Bengals, Texans over Dolphins.

Conference championship: Texans over Chiefs.

NFC

1. Eagles 2. Lions 3. 49ers 4. Falcons 5. Cowboys 6. Bears. 7. Rams.

Wild card round: Lions over Rams, 49ers over Bears, Falcons over Cowboys.

Divisional round: Eagles over Falcons, Lions over 49ers.

Conference championship: Lions over Eagles.

Super Bowl: Lions over Texans.

Mike Florio

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Texans; 3. Bills; 4. Ravens; 5. Bengals; 6. Colts; 7. Chargers.

Wild card: Chargers over Texans; Bills over Colts; Bengals over Ravens.

Divisional: Chiefs over Chargers; Bengals over Bills.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Bengals.

NFC

1. Packers; 2. 49ers; 3. Buccaneers; 4. Eagles; 5. Lions; 6. Commanders; 7. Seahawks.

Wild card: 49ers over Seahawks; Buccaneers over Commanders; Lions over Eagles.

Divisional: Packers over Lions; Buccaneers over 49ers.

Conference championship: Packers over Buccaneers.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Packers.