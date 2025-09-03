PFT’s 2025 NFL season predictions

It’s that time again.

As in, it’s the latest possible time to make our shot-in-the-dark predictions about the NFL season to come.

Every PFT writer has submitted a full playoff tree, along with predictions as to how things will culminate in Santa Clara. Because, frankly, when in Rome.

Yes, it’s expected for anyone who covers the NFL to have these predictions. When we’re right, we’re lucky. When we’re wrong, we’re idiots.

Here’s what we each predict regarding the inherently unpredictable football season that starts on Thursday night.

Josh Alper

AFC

1. Ravens; 2. Bills; 3. Chiefs; 4. Texans; 5. Broncos; 6. Bengals; 7. Jaguars.

Wild card: Broncos over Texans; Chiefs over Bengals; Bills over Jaguars.

Divisional: Ravens over Broncos, Bills over Chiefs.

Conference championship: Bills over Ravens.

NFC

1. Eagles; 2. Packers; 3. Buccaneers; 4. Seahawks; 5. Lions; 6. 49ers; 7. Falcons.

Wild card: Lions over Seahawks, Packers over Falcons, 49ers over Bucs

Divisional: Eagles over 49ers; Packers over Lions.

Conference championship: Packers over Eagles.

Super Bowl LX: Bills over Packers.

Michael David Smith

AFC

1. Bills; 2. Ravens; 3. Chiefs; 4. Texans; 5. Bengals; 6. Chargers; 7. Steelers.

Wild card: Ravens over Steelers; Chiefs over Chargers; Bengals over Texans.

Divisional: Bills over Bengals; Chiefs over Ravens.

Conference championship: Bills over Chiefs.

NFC

1. 49ers; 2. Lions; 3. Commanders; 4. Buccaneers; 5. Eagles; 6. Cardinals; 7. Rams.

Wild card: Lions over Rams; Commanders over Cardinals; Eagles over Buccaneers.

Divisional: Eagles over 49ers; Lions over Commanders

Conference championship: Lions over Eagles.

Super Bowl LX: Bills over Lions.

Myles Simmons

AFC

1. Bills; 2. Chiefs; 3. Ravens; 4. Texans; 5. Broncos; 6. Steelers; 7. Raiders.

Wild Card: Chiefs over Raiders, Ravens over Steelers, Broncos over Texans.

Divisional: Bills over Broncos, Chiefs over Ravens.

AFC Championship Game: Chiefs over Bills.

NFC

1. Lions; 2. Rams; 3. Commanders; 4. Buccaneers; 5. Packers; 6. 49ers; 7. Vikings.

Wild Card: Rams over Vikings, Commanders over 49ers, Packers over Buccaneers.

Divisional: Packers over Lions, Rams over Commanders.

NFC Championship Game: Rams over Packers.

Super Bowl LX: Chiefs over Rams.

Charean Williams

AFC

1. Bills; 2. Chiefs; 3. Steelers; 4. Texans; 5. Broncos; 6 Ravens; 7. Bengals.

Wild Card: Texans over Broncos; Ravens over Steelers; Chiefs over Bengals.

Divisional: Ravens over Bills; Chiefs over Texans.

AFC Championship: Ravens over Chiefs.

NFC

1. Packers; 2. Eagles; 3. 49ers; 4. Buccaneers; 5. Commanders; 6. Lions; 7. Vikings.

Wild Card: Eagles over Vikings; Lions over 49ers; Commanders over Bucs

Divisional: Packers over Lions; Eagles over Commanders.

NFC Championship: Packers over Eagles.

Super Bowl LX: Ravens over Packers.

Mike Florio

AFC

1. Bills; 2. Ravens; 3. Chiefs; 4. Texans; 5. Bengals; 6. Broncos; 7. Patriots.

Wild card: Patriots over Ravens; Chiefs over Broncos; Bengals over Texans.

Divisional: Bills over Patriots; Chiefs over Bengals.

Conference championship: Bills over Chiefs.

NFC

1. Eagles; 2. 49ers; 3. Buccaneers; 4. Packers; 5. Rams; 6. Lions; 7. Commanders.

Wild card: 49ers over Commanders; Lions over Buccaneers; Packers over Rams.

Divisional: Eagles over Lions; Packers over 49ers.

Conference championship: Packers over Eagles.

Super Bowl: Bills over Packers.