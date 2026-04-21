PFT’s one (and only) 2026 mock draft

I decided several years ago that I don’t like mock drafts. Yes, they provide a topic for discussion. Nowadays, there are topics for discussion up and/or out the wazoo.

So we do one. And I have a very limited role in it. It’s compiled with input from a small network of people in the football business, one of whom slaps it together. I don’t want any credit for anything that’s right. I accept that I’ll get blamed for anything that’s wrong.

Projected trades aren’t included. Obviously, they’ll happen. It’s hard to try to predict them, because getting it wrong potentially screws up everything.

Either way, here’s the list. One of these years, I won’t post it. Maybe that year will be next year. So enjoy this year, since it could be the last year.

1. Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana.

2. Jets: David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech.

3. Cardinals: Arvell Reese, linebacker, Ohio State.

4. Titans: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State.

5. Giants: Jeremiyah Love, running back, Notre Dame.

6. Browns: Spencer Fano, tackle, Utah.

7. Commanders: Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU.

8. Saints: Jordyn Tyson, receiver, Arizona State.

9. Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.).

10. Giants: Olaivavega Ioane: guard, Penn State.

11. Miami: Francis Mauigoa, tackle, Miami (Fla.).

12. Cowboys: Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State.

13. Rams: Carnell Tate, receiver, Ohio State.

14. Ravens: Kadyn Proctor, tackle , Alabama.

15. Tampa: Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami (Fla.).

16. Jets: Makai Lemon, receiver, USC.

17. Lions: Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon.

18. Vikings: CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia.

19. Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, tight end, Oregon.

20. Cowboys: Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson.

21. Steelers: Max Iheanachor, tackle, Arizona State.

22. Chargers: Denzel Boston, receiver, Washington.

23. Eagles: Blake Miller, tackle, Clemson.

24. Browns: Colton Hood, cornerback, Tennessee.

25. Bears: Keldric Faulk, edge rusher, Auburn.

26. Bills: Monroe Freeling, tackle, Georgia.

27. 49ers: Caleb Lomu, tackle, Utah.

28. Texans: Peter Woods, defensive tackle, Clemson.

29. Chiefs: KC Concepcion, receiver, Texas A&M.

30. Dolphins: Omar Cooper Jr., receiver, Indiana.

31. Patriots: Jermond McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee.

32. Seahawks: Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri.