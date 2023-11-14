PFT’s Week 11 2023 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (8-1, last week No. 1): Will next Monday’s Super Bowl rematch also be a Super Bowl preview?

2. 49ers (6-3, No. 5): If they keep their key players healthy, they’ll win it all.

3. Chiefs (7-2, No. 4): Losses by Baltimore and Jacksonville clear the path to the No. 1 seed.

4. Lions (7-2, No. 7): The defense needs to play better to keep the wins coming.

5. Ravens (7-3, No. 2): They need to learn how to deliver the knockout blow.

6. Dolphins (6-3, No. 6): Many won’t believe until they take out a good team.

7. Jaguars (6-3, No. 3): They’ll either buckle down after that blowout loss, or they’ll fall apart.

8. Cowboys (6-3, No. 9): If they could get the No. 1 seed, they could get back to the Super Bowl.

9. Browns (6-3, No. 13): Deshaun Watson’s latest injury puts a cloud over that huge upset.

10. Seahawks (6-3, No. 10): Ten days until murderer’s row arrives — 49ers, Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles.

11. Steelers (6-3, No. 11): They’re finding an offensive identity that could help them win in the postseason, if they get there.

12. Vikings (6-4, No. 14): With all the focus on the quarterback position, the defense is gradually getting better and better.

13. Texans (5-4, No. 16): They can’t let the Cardinals be a trap on the way to a rematch with the Jaguars.

14. Bengals (5-4, No. 8): The margin for error is shrinking fast.

15. Colts (5-5, No. 20): No matter what else happens, beating the Patriots in a game that they viewed as a step below a Super Bowl can’t be taken away.

16. Bills (5-5, No. 12): The Jenga tower has fallen.

17. Chargers (4-5, No. 15): The buzzards are already circling for the chance to take over the team that has Justin Herbert.

18. Broncos (4-5, No. 23): That 70-point debacle in Miami feels like it happened 70 years ago.

19. Saints (5-5, No. 17): Jameis Winston gave them a nice spark, but it eventually became clear why he isn’t a starter.

20. Raiders (5-5, No. 25): Can it last? Probably not. But it’s fun to watch.

21. Falcons (4-6, No. 18): It was former Falcons coach Jerry Glanville who coined the term “Not For Long.” Current Falcons coach Arthur Smith could be another example of it.

22. Buccaneers (4-5, No. 21): They’re going to need more than a win over Tennessee to bring the fans back.

23. Jets (4-5, No. 19): Soon, any talk of Aaron Rodgers returning this year will be moot.

24. Titans (3-6, No. 22): Yep, they should have traded Derrick Henry to a contender.

25. Commanders (4-6, No. 24): Will Eric Bieniemy get a chance to audition for the job?

26. Packers (3-6, No. 26): After 30 years of almost consistent contention, it’s hard not to wonder whether mediocrity could become the new status quo.

27. Rams (3-6, No. 27): They’re close to “run the table” territory to have any shot at the playoffs.

28. Bears (3-7, No. 28): The only question left is how high up the organization the changes will go, once the season ends.

29. Cardinals (2-8, No. 32): A win is a win, but the situation continues to be complicated for the Cardinals.

30. Giants (2-8, No. 29): Tommy DeVito might have to go back to shining shoes.

31. Panthers (1-8, No. 30): The Cowboys will be inclined to show no mercy to the overmatched Panthers on Sunday.

32. Patriots (2-8, No. 31): This is as bad as it’s ever been for the Patriots.