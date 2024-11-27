PFT’s Week 13 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
It was not a good week. Fortunately, there were only 13 games to botch.
I went 6-7 straight up, but 8-5 against the spread. Simms was 8-5 straight up, and 7-6 against the spread.
Straight up, he’s narrowing the gap. I’m 120-59, and he’s 116-63.
Against the spread, I’m 103-73-3. He’s 88-88-3.
This week, we disagree on three games straight up, and three against the spread. Scroll for all of the Week 12 picks.
Bears at Lions (-10)
Detroit hasn’t won on Thanksgiving since 2016. That ends now. (And if not, how can they expect to win the Super Bowl?)
Florio: Lions, 38-20.
Simms: Lions, 28-17.
Giants at Cowboys (-3.5)
Another ugly loss by the Giants could spark massive changes, sooner or later and maybe sooner.
Florio: Cowboys, 30-17.
Simms: Cowboys, 28-17.
Dolphins at Packers (-3.5)
Does the shell-game offense travel to the Frozen Tundra? Until the Dolphins change the narrative, the narrative won’t change.
Florio: Packers, 28-23.
Simms: Packers, 24-20.
Raiders at Chiefs (-12)
The Chiefs keep winning, and not covering.
Florio: Chiefs, 23-17.
Simms: Chiefs,28-13.
Chargers (-2.5) at Falcons
Can the Falcons beat a team that is better than them on paper? We’re about to find out.
Florio: Chargers, 23-14.
Simms: Chargers, 27-23.
Steelers at Bengals (-3)
Desperation hasn’t done much for the Bengals so far. Will it finally make a difference this week?
Florio: Steeler, 23-20.
Simms: Steelers, 24-20.
Texans (-5) at Jaguars
The Texans got a wake-up call against the Titans. Time to answer the bell.
Florio: Texans, 28-20.
Simms: Texans, 24-16.
Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5)
Minnesota is rolling, on both sides of the ball.
Florio: Vikings, 27-17.
Simms: Vikings, 28-20.
Colts (-2.5) at Patriots
New England seems due for a periodic win.
Florio: Patriots, 24-17.
Simms: Colts, 24-17.
Seahawks (-2) at Jets
At least the Jets aren’t favored, again.
Florio: Seahawks, 20-17.
Simms: Seahawks, 27-24.
Titans at Commanders (-5.5)
Washington should be getting worried about missing the playoffs.
Florio: Commanders, 24-16.
Simms: Titans, 20-17.
Buccaneers (-6) at Panthers
The Bucs know that they can pick off the Falcons.
Florio: Buccaneers, 34-23.
Simms: Buccaneers, 31-24.
Rams (-2.5) at Saints
Even rizz has a shelf life.
Florio: Rams, 27-24.
Simms: Rams, 27-24.
Eagles at Ravens (-3)
This could be an old-fashioned slobberknocker.
Florio: Ravens, 24-23.
Simms: Eagles, 20-17.
49ers at Bills (-7)
The 49ers seem to be physically, mentally, and emotionally spent.
Florio: Bills, 34-20.
Simms: Bills, 28-20.
Browns at Broncos (-5.5)
Get used to seeing more Broncos games in big spots.
Florio: Broncos, 23-13.
Simms: Broncos, 30-17.