nbc_csu_bucsatpanthers_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_titansatcomm_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_giantsatcowboys_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers
PFT’s Week 13 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
PFT’s Week 13 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

  
Published November 27, 2024 12:31 PM

It was not a good week. Fortunately, there were only 13 games to botch.

I went 6-7 straight up, but 8-5 against the spread. Simms was 8-5 straight up, and 7-6 against the spread.

Straight up, he’s narrowing the gap. I’m 120-59, and he’s 116-63.

Against the spread, I’m 103-73-3. He’s 88-88-3.

This week, we disagree on three games straight up, and three against the spread. Scroll for all of the Week 12 picks.

Bears at Lions (-10)

Detroit hasn’t won on Thanksgiving since 2016. That ends now. (And if not, how can they expect to win the Super Bowl?)

Florio: Lions, 38-20.

Simms: Lions, 28-17.

Giants at Cowboys (-3.5)

Another ugly loss by the Giants could spark massive changes, sooner or later and maybe sooner.

Florio: Cowboys, 30-17.

Simms: Cowboys, 28-17.

Dolphins at Packers (-3.5)

Does the shell-game offense travel to the Frozen Tundra? Until the Dolphins change the narrative, the narrative won’t change.

Florio: Packers, 28-23.

Simms: Packers, 24-20.

Raiders at Chiefs (-12)

The Chiefs keep winning, and not covering.

Florio: Chiefs, 23-17.

Simms: Chiefs,28-13.

Chargers (-2.5) at Falcons

Can the Falcons beat a team that is better than them on paper? We’re about to find out.

Florio: Chargers, 23-14.

Simms: Chargers, 27-23.

Steelers at Bengals (-3)

Desperation hasn’t done much for the Bengals so far. Will it finally make a difference this week?

Florio: Steeler, 23-20.

Simms: Steelers, 24-20.

Texans (-5) at Jaguars

The Texans got a wake-up call against the Titans. Time to answer the bell.

Florio: Texans, 28-20.

Simms: Texans, 24-16.

Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5)

Minnesota is rolling, on both sides of the ball.

Florio: Vikings, 27-17.

Simms: Vikings, 28-20.

Colts (-2.5) at Patriots

New England seems due for a periodic win.

Florio: Patriots, 24-17.

Simms: Colts, 24-17.

Seahawks (-2) at Jets

At least the Jets aren’t favored, again.

Florio: Seahawks, 20-17.

Simms: Seahawks, 27-24.

Titans at Commanders (-5.5)

Washington should be getting worried about missing the playoffs.

Florio: Commanders, 24-16.

Simms: Titans, 20-17.

Buccaneers (-6) at Panthers

The Bucs know that they can pick off the Falcons.

Florio: Buccaneers, 34-23.

Simms: Buccaneers, 31-24.

Rams (-2.5) at Saints

Even rizz has a shelf life.

Florio: Rams, 27-24.

Simms: Rams, 27-24.

Eagles at Ravens (-3)

This could be an old-fashioned slobberknocker.

Florio: Ravens, 24-23.

Simms: Eagles, 20-17.

49ers at Bills (-7)

The 49ers seem to be physically, mentally, and emotionally spent.

Florio: Bills, 34-20.

Simms: Bills, 28-20.

Browns at Broncos (-5.5)

Get used to seeing more Broncos games in big spots.

Florio: Broncos, 23-13.

Simms: Broncos, 30-17.