PFT’s Week 16 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

With three weeks left, we remain deadlocked.

Straight up, Simms and I were an equally mediocre 9-7 in Week 15. For the year, we’re 138-86.

This week, we disagree on SIX games. One of us, in theory, could open up an insurmountable lead.

For all Week 16, scroll along and read along.

Saints at Rams (-4)

The Rams are the one team that the best teams in the NFC won’t want to see in the playoffs.

Florio: Rams, 28-20.

Simms: Rams, 28-20.

Bengals (-2) at Steelers

It’s now or never for the Steelers; I’m picking them on the hunch that Kenny Pickett will find a way to play.

Florio: Steelers, 16-13.

Simms: Bengals, 21-17.

Bills at Chargers (-11.5)

The Chargers need a shock to the system. It won’t come until the playoffs.

Florio: Bills, 42-10.

Simms: Bills, 34-13.

Colts at Falcons (-1)

The Colts are feeling more and more confident. The Falcons are down to their last chance, or close to it.

Florio: Colts, 24-17.

Simms: Falcons, 24-21.

Packers (-5) at Panthers

Green Bay desperately needs to turn things around.

Florio: Packers, 27-13.

Simms: Packers, 23-13.

Browns (-2.5) at Texans

This one could go either way. Cleveland’s defense makes the difference.

Florio: Browns 19-14.

Simms: Browns, 20-10.

Lions (-3) at Vikings

Can Minnesota keep slim hopes of a second straight division title alive?

Florio: Vikings, 24-23.

Simms: Lions, 28-24.

Commanders at Jets (-3)

Good luck convincing anyone to show up on Christmas Eve for this one.

Florio: Commanders, 24-20.

Simms: Jets, 17-13.

Seahawks (-2.5) at Titans

Can the Seahawks parlay Monday night’s thrilling win into a mini-streak?

Florio: Seahawks, 27-17.

Simms: Titans, 24-17.

Jaguars at Buccaneers (-1)

I believe in the Bucs. Simms doesn’t, yet.

Florio: Buccaneers, 23-20.

Simms: Jaguars, 27-20.

Cardinals at Bears (-4)

Mayy Eberflus is trying to earn another year on the job.

Florio: Bears, 30-23.

Simms: Bears, 27-17.

Cowboys at Dolphins (-1.5)

Can Miami beat a good team? Can Dallas win on the road? Something’s gotta give.

Florio: Dolphins, 27-24.

Simms: Dolphins, 31-24.

Patriots and Broncos (-6.5)

The Christmas Eve captive audience might feel like hostages during this one.

Florio: Broncos, 23-17.

Simms: Broncos, 17-13.

Raiders at Chiefs (-10)

The Chiefs keep the light on for a shot at the No. 1 seed.

Florio: Chiefs, 31-20.

Simms: Chiefs, 28-17.

Giants at Eagles (-12)

They won’t be throwing snowballs at Santa if the Eagles blow this one.

Florio: Eagles, 34-20.

Simms: Eagles, 28-10.

Ravens at 49ers (-5)

The Ravens feel disrespected by a five-point spread? They should feel honored by it.

Florio: 49ers, 31-20.

Simms: 49ers, 31-21.