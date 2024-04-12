Police report says Rashee Rice was driving at 119 mph seconds before crash

More details are emerging about the street-racing crash caused by Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice. And they’re not good for Rice.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the arrest affidavit contends that Rice was driving the Lamborghini Urus 119 miles per hour roughly 4.5 seconds before the six-car crash. The Corvette against which Rice was racing allegedly was going 116 mph.

The speed limit on the highway where the crash happened was 70 miles per hour.

Rice reportedly faces eight felony charges as a result of the crash. Neither the Chiefs nor the NFL have taken action in response to the incident, which exposes Rice to scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy.

It’s one thing to drive at excessive rates of speed. It’s another to do it with other cars in the immediate vicinity, especially while (as alleged in the affidavit) making “multiple aggressive maneuvers to get through traffic.”