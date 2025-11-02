Puka Nacua 39-yard touchdown puts Rams up 20-3 over Saints

Make it three touchdowns in four possessions for the Rams’ offense.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford connected on a deep pass with Puka Nacua for a 39-yard touchdown. After missing his last extra point very wide left, Joshua Karty connected on this one to make the score 20-3, Los Angeles, with 6:25 left in the second quarter.

Nacua missed the Rams’ win over the Jaguars before their Week 8 bye. But the wideout has returned in Week 9 as good as ever, catching six passes for 87 yards so far in the first half.

Nacua’s touchdown reception was a contested catch deep down the right sideline on first-and-10, with the wideout fighting his way into the end zone for his third touchdown of the season.

Stafford is now 15-of-18 for 164 yards with there TDs in the first half — good for a 144.2 passer rating.