Puka Nacua adjusting to being the experienced presence in the Rams’ receivers room

During his first two seasons with the Rams, Puka Nacua deferred to Cooper Kupp as the player who really understood a wide receiver’s role in the offense. Now that Kupp is gone, Nacua realizes there’s no wide receiver on the team who knows the offense better than he does.

Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber now turns to Nacua when he wants an experienced player to explain something to a teammate, and Nacua is still adjusting to that.

“It’s weird,” Nacua said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “They’re asking me questions and I’m like, ‘Wait, Coach Yarbs, do you want me to answer this for real?’ I’m like, ‘I feel like I still have some of these similar questions.’ But it’s been good because it’s a teaching moment for me.”

Nacua said Davante Adams has become a strong leader among the wide receivers, but Adams is new to the Rams. The receiver who has caught the most passes from Matthew Stafford, and spent the most time in Sean McVay’s offense, is Nacua. And that’s a new role for him.