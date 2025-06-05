 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsplaying_250605.jpg
Can Chiefs get back to dominating wins?
nbc_pft_broncosexpectation_250603.jpg
Nix acknowledges ‘I haven’t done anything’ yet
nbc_pft_dobbins_250605.jpg
How Dobbins would fit with the Broncos

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsplaying_250605.jpg
Can Chiefs get back to dominating wins?
nbc_pft_broncosexpectation_250603.jpg
Nix acknowledges ‘I haven’t done anything’ yet
nbc_pft_dobbins_250605.jpg
How Dobbins would fit with the Broncos

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puka Nacua adjusting to being the experienced presence in the Rams’ receivers room

  
Published June 5, 2025 08:54 AM

During his first two seasons with the Rams, Puka Nacua deferred to Cooper Kupp as the player who really understood a wide receiver’s role in the offense. Now that Kupp is gone, Nacua realizes there’s no wide receiver on the team who knows the offense better than he does.

Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber now turns to Nacua when he wants an experienced player to explain something to a teammate, and Nacua is still adjusting to that.

“It’s weird,” Nacua said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “They’re asking me questions and I’m like, ‘Wait, Coach Yarbs, do you want me to answer this for real?’ I’m like, ‘I feel like I still have some of these similar questions.’ But it’s been good because it’s a teaching moment for me.”

Nacua said Davante Adams has become a strong leader among the wide receivers, but Adams is new to the Rams. The receiver who has caught the most passes from Matthew Stafford, and spent the most time in Sean McVay’s offense, is Nacua. And that’s a new role for him.