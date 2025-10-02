Puka Nacua needs eight catches tonight to make history

Rams receiver Puka Nacua is on a record pace. And he’s one game away from doing something unprecedented.

With eight catches tonight against the 49ers, Nacua will become the first player in league history to catch 50 or more passes through the first five games of a season.

He currently has 42 receptions, which works out to an average of 10.5 catches per game. That number ties Michael Thomas (2018) and Cooper Kupp (2022) for the most catches through the first four games of a season.

The third-year player has become one of the best receivers in the league. Which isn’t bad for a fifth-round pick who heard 176 names called before his phone rang.

The 3-1 Rams host the 3-1 49ers tonight. It’s one of only two Week 5 games in which both teams have winning records.