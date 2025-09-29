Puka Nacua has started the season on a historic pace

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has had as good a first four games of the season as any wide receiver, ever.

Nacua has 42 catches for 503 yards this season, which is the best in the NFL in both categories and on a blistering pace that would obliterate the NFL records. If Nacua kept this pace over 17 games, he’d end the season with 179 catches for 2,138 yards. The NFL records are 149 catches and 1,964 yards.

It’s unlikely that Nacua will keep his current pace, but his 42 catches so far this year are tied for the most in the first four games of a season in NFL history. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford feels lucky to have Nacua on his team.

“He’s as tough as they come, did a hell of a job again today,” Stafford said. “We called his number quite a few times. The fourth down was huge, the touchdown catch. He’s a heck of a football player. We’re lucky to have him on our team. I think his play style rubs off on everybody on our team, not just offense. I think our defense looks at him and is like, ‘shit, we’ll ride with that guy all day.’ And I know that’s how we feel on offense.”