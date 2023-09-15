Puka Nacua out of practice for Rams

Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua played a starring role in the team’s Week One win, but his status for Week Two appears to be up in the air.

Nacua did not practice on Thursday. He is dealing with an oblique injury and was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday.

Matthew Stafford connected with Nacua 10 times for 119 yards in last Sunday’s 30-13 win. The fifth-round pick has taken on a bigger role since Cooper Kupp’s hamstring injury forced him onto injured reserve.

Friday will bring a final practice and the release of injury designations for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Tutu Atwell tied Nacua for the team lead in receiving yards last weekend. Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, and Demarcus Robinson are the other wideouts on the Rams 53-man roster.