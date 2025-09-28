Puka Nacua’s touchdown catch ties Rams-Colts at 20-20 in fourth quarter
Published September 28, 2025 06:45 PM
Puka Nacua is going off, and the Rams have tied the game in the fourth quarter against the Colts.
Nacua caught a 9-yard touchdown on fourth-and-2 for six, and Joshua Karty’s extra point tied the game at 20-20 with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter.
The Rams’ offense had stagnated in the second half. And on Los Angeles’ previous possession, a botched handoff between quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams resulted in a fumble recovered by Indianapolis.
But after the Colts got only three points from the extra possession, Stafford led the Rams back down the field for a game-tying score.
Nacua now has 13 catches for 170 yards so far on Sunday.