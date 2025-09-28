 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puka Nacua’s touchdown catch ties Rams-Colts at 20-20 in fourth quarter

  
Published September 28, 2025 06:45 PM

Puka Nacua is going off, and the Rams have tied the game in the fourth quarter against the Colts.

Nacua caught a 9-yard touchdown on fourth-and-2 for six, and Joshua Karty’s extra point tied the game at 20-20 with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter.

The Rams’ offense had stagnated in the second half. And on Los Angeles’ previous possession, a botched handoff between quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams resulted in a fumble recovered by Indianapolis.

But after the Colts got only three points from the extra possession, Stafford led the Rams back down the field for a game-tying score.

Nacua now has 13 catches for 170 yards so far on Sunday.