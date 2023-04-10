 Skip navigation
Punter Ryan Anderson signs with Bears

  
Published April 10, 2023 09:52 AM
The Bears have added a punter to their offseason roster.

Ryan Anderson took care of announcing the move on his own. He posted a picture of himself as he signed his deal with the NFC North team.

Anderson opened his college tenure at Olivet College and transferred to Rutgers before his final collegiate season. He was named to the All-Big Ten team, but went undrafted in 2018.

Anderson spent time in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019 and signed an offseason contract with the Giants, but he has never appeared in a regular season. game.

The Bears have 2022 seventh-round pick Trenton Gill on the roster as well. Gill averaged 46 yards per punt as a rookie.