Sixth-rounders Cam Miller, Tommy Mellott among Raiders cuts on Tuesday

The Raiders acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Browns this week and that left no room on the 53-man roster for sixth-round pick Cam Miller.

Miller was one of the players waived on Tuesday as the Raiders reached the regular season roster limit. Pickett will back up Geno Smith with Aidan O’Connell set to miss several weeks with a wrist injury. O’Connell was not placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but could go on Wednesday as the Raiders continue their roster shuffling.

The Raiders also waived sixth-round pick Tommy Mellott, who was listed as a wide receiver after playing quarterback in college. He and Miller could return on the practice squad if they go unclaimed.

The Raiders also waived or released defensive linemen Zach Carter, Jahfari Harvey, Treven Ma’ae, and Ovie Oghoufo; running backs Chris Collier and Sincere McCormick; wide receivers Shedrick Jackson, Justin Shorter, and Alex Bachman; linebacker Matt Jones; offensive linemen Atonio Mafi, Luki Tasi, and Dalton Wagner; tight ends Carter Runyon and Albert Okwuegbunam; and defensive backs Trey Taylor, Greedy Vance, JT Woods, and Terrell Edmunds.

Safety Lonnie Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return.

