Quenton Nelson: Anthony Richardson is a special dude

Though Anthony Richardson played just four games in his rookie year, he displayed flashes of his ability after being selected at No. 4 overall last year.

All indications have been that Richardson has recovered well from his season-ending shoulder surgery and that he should be full go when the Colts begin training camp later this month.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin with the Boys podcast, Indianapolis guard Quenton Nelson said Richardson is “very” impressive.

“He’s an absolute freak,” Nelson said. “He’s weighing in after practice at like 250 pounds. He is ginormous. He can launch the ball and he can be accurate with it, too. The plays that he can make, some of the ones you’ve seen, the flashes of it, it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Like, this guy is special.

“But then also, how he goes about his business — he’s not very vocal, I would say, but he just goes about his business in a way that he’s handling it and he’s ready at all times. Yeah, he’s a special dude.”

In his four games, Richardson completed 60 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 136 yards with four TDs.