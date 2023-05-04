 Skip navigation
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Quenton Nelson: What Anthony Richardson can do on the field is pretty extraordinary

  
Published May 4, 2023 06:28 AM
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_230428
April 28, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why the Colts are a perfect landing spot for Anthony Richardson and how his ability to get reps immediately will be critical to his development.

Three-time first-team All-Pro Quenton Nelson has blocked for a variety of different quarterbacks in his first five seasons with the Colts.

But Indianapolis has moved to bring some consistency behind center by drafting Anthony Richardson last week.

While Nelson hasn’t yet met Richardson in person, he noted on Wednesday just how impressed he’s been with the quarterback’s college performance.

“Yeah, really excited,” Nelson said in his Wednesday press conference. “Just heard great things about him, and his character, and person he is. And then seeing his film, you see what can do on the field is pretty extraordinary . He dominated the combine and did really well in college football this year.”

With Richardson being that dual threat, Nelson acknowledged that the Colts could have some more designed runs in their offense.

That tracks with what Richardson has said about Indianapolis potentially crafting an offense similar to what head coach Shane Steichen ran as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

But that will hinge on Nelson and the rest of the Colts’ offensive line bouncing back in a significant way after a poor 2022 under former head coach Frank Reich and interim coach Jeff Saturday.