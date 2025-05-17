Quinn Ewers does $3 million deal with Panini

The NIL reality doesn’t end when a college player comes to the NFL.

Plenty of pro players make extra money through endorsement deals. And Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers has gotten undoubtedly the biggest payday for any seventh-round draft pick in his first season.

Ewers announced on Friday that he signed an exclusive autograph trading-card deal with Panini. Per a source with knowledge of the arrangement, it’s a $3 million deal.

Which is not too shabby, given that his slotted four-year contract with the Dolphins as the 231st overall pick pays out a total of $4.3 million over four years.

Ewers took plenty of criticism for leaving at least $4 million on the table by entering the draft in lieu of transferring to the University of Miami. He’s currently 75 percent of the way there, in non-football earnings at the next level.