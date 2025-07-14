 Skip navigation
Quinshon Judkins was released on $2,500 bond

  
Published July 13, 2025 09:10 PM

After spending Saturday night in jail, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has been released from custody.

Via CBS News Miami, a judge set Judkins’s bond at $2,500 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

His release comes with a requirement to have no contact with the alleged victim. He also is prohibited from having access to firearms.

The case will continue. The NFL will consider potential discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy once the prosecution concludes.

There’s still a chance Judkins will be placed on paid leave, given the nature of the alleged crime.

Judkins is one of 30 second-round picks who have not signed, due to a lingering push-and-pull over the amount of the contract that will be guaranteed.