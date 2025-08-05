Raheem Morris doesn’t like 7-on-7 drills: “I think it’s unrealistic”

If there’s a staple of football practice in the summer, it’s 7-on-7 drills.

But that has not been the case during Falcons training camp this year.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Raheem Morris was asked why his club has not utilized this particular tool, particularly as Atlanta is breaking in a young quarterback.

“I am not a 7-on-7 guy,” Morris said. “I think it’s unrealistic for the quarterback, I think it’s unrealistic for the DBs, I think it’s unrealistic for the coverage. You’ll see some 7-on-7 coming up because there are different coaches that have different points of opinion on that, but I’m not a 7-on-7 guy. I love for the quarterbacks to feel the collapsing of the pocket or to get comfortable in the pocket. I think that’s a major part for us and a major part of how we grow. I’ve got a bunch of coaches on my staff that are very like-minded, and that’s just not something that I’m just a big believer in when it comes to those things.

“You will see some one-on-one pass rush and some of those things get implemented. Some one-on-ones from receivers, DBs get implemented this week. I just wanted to implement these guys and kind of ramp them up to what it looks like when you do those one-on-one things in padded practices to get them ready for those things of that nature. I’m just not a big 7-on-7 guy, but you do have some coming up.”

So the Falcons will have some 7-on-7 drills to get things going. But Morris places a higher value on plenty of other practice elements to help get the team ready for September.