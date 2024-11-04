 Skip navigation
Raheem Morris: Drake London, Grady Jarrett are considered day-to-day

  
Published November 4, 2024 05:08 PM

All things considered, there is some positive news on the injury front for the Falcons after their Week 9 victory over the Cowboys.

In his Monday news conference, head coach Raheem Morris said receiver Drake London (hip) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles strain) are both considered day-to-day.

Drake has the hip pointer,” Morris said, via Will McFadden of the team’s website. “I’m thinking that’s day-to-day. That will be a little pain-tolerance deal, and I’ll definitely have a better feel on Thursday. We’ll see what Wednesday entails and what that looks like, but I’ll definitely have a better feel for that on Thursday.”

As for Jarrett, the veteran defender underwent an MRI on Monday and told reporters he felt “positive” about his status.

“Grady is day-to-day,” Morris said. “Looked at it today, I think it was good news, good sign with the imaging and all that type of stuff. I don’t know the exact terms, but he’s feeling better than he felt yesterday.”

The Falcons will be on the road in Week 10 to face the division-rival Saints.