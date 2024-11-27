Raheem Morris: I feel good about C Drew Dalman starting this week

Things are trending toward the Falcons getting a key offensive lineman back for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers.

Center Drew Dalman, who has been out since the Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, is looking like he’ll be able to return in Week 13.

“I do feel good about Dalman starting this week,” head coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “Obviously I hate to tell you that and lie to you before you go to Thursday’s practice when you get the chance to really see that. But just guessing: Yes. Now, don’t hold me to that and yell at me next week.”

Dalman suffered an ankle injury in Week 3. His practice window to return from injured reserve was opened on Oct. 30 and Dalman was activated to the 53-man roster on Nov. 16. But he was nevertheless not on the field for the club’s Week 11 loss to Denver on Nov. 17.

But now coming off the team’s Week 12 bye, Dalman is in a better spot to play.

Ryan Neuzil filled in for Dalman at center.

Atlanta’s full first injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday.