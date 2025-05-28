Raheem Morris: Michael Penix is starting to get the confidence he needs

The Falcons committed to Michael Penix as their starting quarterback before the end of his rookie season and his transition into the role this offseason is of utmost importance for the Falcons’ chances in 2025.

With OTAs starting this week, it’s a good moment to check in on how that process is unfolding. Penix said on Tuesday that he’s spent more time “just connecting with the guys” on both sides of the ball and head coach Raheem Morris said that the 2024 first-rounder has started “finding his voice” as a leader as a result.

Morris also noted where Penix can find room for growth.

“When you take over that quarterback spot, there’s a certain humility about playing the position,” Morris said, via Rick Farlow of the Associated Press. “Then it [comes] a certain confidence about playing the position. Eventually it turns into a little bit of an arrogance about playing the position where it’s non-negotiable. We’re not there yet. I don’t think we will be for a little bit, but I think he’s at the mode of where he’s starting to get that confidence to be able to figure out how to get to that point.”

The work on becoming the leader of the team will continue through training camp and the preseason and the real tests of how Penix is settling into that role will come once other teams are on the field in September. Penix will have to make sure his confidence doesn’t waver when things go wrong in order to keep the Falcons from missing the playoffs for an eighth straight season.