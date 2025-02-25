Raheem Morris: Tush push should be illegal

Add Falcons head coach Raheem Morris to the growing list of people in the NFL who want to ban the tush push.

Morris said today at the Scouting Combine that he believes the NFL should have acted quickly to ban the tush push as soon as it began to be employed.

“It should’ve been illegal three years ago,” Morris said with a smile. “No, the tush push play, I’ve never been a big fan. There’s no other play in our game where you can absolutely get behind somebody and push them, pull them off, do anything.”

The Packers have introduced a proposal to ban the tush push, the version of the quarterback sneak that the Eagles have used successfully to get first downs and touchdowns in short-yardage situations while other teams have struggled to stop it. For the play to be banned, a rule change will need the support of 24 teams. The Eagles will certainly vote against it, and they’ll need to convince eight other teams not to do away with the play that the Eagles do so well.