Raheem Mostert, despite landing in NFL’s top 100 players, believes he’ll always be underrated

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has been around for a long time. In 2023, his ninth NFL season, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the first time, with 21 total touchdowns.

It was enough to land Mostert at No. 60 on the oh-they-still-do-that? NFL Network list of the top 100 players in the league.

“I was a little distraught because I thought I was going to be a little lower, but honestly it just gives me more motivation to work even harder,” Mostert told reporters on Friday regarding his placement on the list. “I did what I did last year, but now its time to move on. It’s year 2024 and I got bigger and better things that I want to get accomplished, and also, I want to help this team as much as I possibly can because it’s going to be nice to have a championship down here in South Florida.”

First, they have to win a playoff game. That’s something the Dolphins haven’t done in 24 years.

“I’m always going to be underrated, no matter what,” Mostert added. “I’m an underrated, under the radar type of guy, that’s fine with me. When I do the things that I do and compete and show people that I’m worth something, I’m worth a damn, then that’s when all the haters, they’re usually quiet. I like that, I feed off of that type of stuff and I don’t listen to what everybody else has to say. I’m just going to go out here, help this team win and I’m going to do what I have to do.”

He did it well last year. He’ll have plenty of competition this year, both around the league and on his own team. We’ll see how much the 32-year-old tailback still has in the tank.