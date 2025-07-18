Raiders agree to terms with second-round pick Jack Bech

Another team has settled a contract with a second-round pick.

The Raiders have agreed to terms with receiver Jack Bech on his four-year rookie deal, per Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com.

Bech, the No. 58 overall pick of this year’s draft, was one of several second-round picks who had not agreed to terms on a first pro contract entering training camps in late July. Raiders rookies reported to training camp on Thursday with veterans set to report on July 22.

Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Bech did not receive a fully guaranteed deal.

All of Las Vegas’ 2025 draftees are now under contract.