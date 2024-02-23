Raiders announce coaching staff

The Raiders have announced the full set of assistants for Antonio Pierce’s first full season as the head coach in Las Vegas.

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, who worked with Pierce at Arizona State, will be the assistant head coach and Luke Getsy will be the team’s offensive coordinator. Getsy will be joined by wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, offensive line coach James Cregg, senior offensive assistant Joe Philbin, offensive assistant De’Andre Pierce, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, assistant tight ends coach Mitch Singler, tight ends coach Luke Steckel, pass game coordinator Scott Turner, assistant quarterbacks coach Fred Walker, running backs coach Carnell Williams, and offensive assistant Tim Zetts.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham returns from last season. He will be aided by safeties coach Gerald Alexander, run game coordinator/linebackers coach Mike Caldwell, pass rush specialist Andre Carter, assistant defensive backs coach Matt Feeney, defensive line coach Rob Leonard, assistant linebackers coach Marcus Lewis, cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr., defensive assistant Josh Phillips, and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan.



Tom McMahon is the special teams coordinator with Kade Rannings and Derius Swinton assisting him. A.J. Neibel is the head strength and conditioning coach. D’Anthony Batiste, Deuce Gruden, and Rick Slate will work with him while Matt Sheldon will assist Pierce with game management.