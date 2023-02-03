Raiders announce Scott Turner as their pass game coordinator

Word on Friday was that former Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner would be joining the Raiders staff and the team made it official a little later in the day.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Turner, who was fired by Washington after the end of the regular season, will be the team’s pass game coordinator.

“The Raiders are excited to welcome Scott Turner to the team’s coaching staff as pass game coordinator,” McDaniels said. “Scott brings a wealth of knowledge from his experience around the league and is already familiar with both the Raiders and the Las Vegas community. We look forward to Scott’s contributions to the team.”

Turner spent the last three years as the offensive coordinator in Washington and has also worked for the Panthers, Vikings, Browns, and the University of Michigan.