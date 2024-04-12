Raiders are the most likely team to draft Michael Penix, according to the betting odds

Las Vas is the most likely NFL destination for Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., if the betting odds are to be believed.

The Raiders are the +380 favorites to draft Penix, ahead of the Vikings and Broncos each at +470, the Giants at +650, the Seahawks at +1000 and Saints at +1100, according to FanDuel.

Four quarterbacks — USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy — are viewed as sure-thing high picks. Penix and Oregon’s Bo Nix are the two quarterbacks whose status is harder to guess.

The Raiders have Aidan O’Connell as the incumbent starter and signed Gardner Minshew in free agency, and if they don’t draft a quarterback those two will compete to be the Raiders’ starter. But if Penix is there at No. 13 when the Raiders pick, then he could be the new franchise quarterback that new head coach Antonio Pierce, new General Manager Tom Telesco and owner Mark Davis would surely love to draft.