Raiders bring back QB Nathan Peterman

The Raiders have added a veteran quarterback — and one who’s been on the team before.

Las Vegas announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Nathan Peterman.

Peterman, 30, was previously with the Raiders from 2018 to 2021 before spending the last two seasons with the Bears. Peterman’s stint with Chicago gives him familiarity with now-Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who held the same position with the NFC North club.

The Saints had signed Peterman in March but released him earlier this month.

Peterman has appeared in 15 career games with five starts for Buffalo, Las Vegas, and Chicago. He’s completed 53 percent of his passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Raiders now have five quarterbacks on their roster: Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Brown, Carter Bradley, and Peterman.

To make room for Peterman, the Raiders released receiver Keenan Doss.