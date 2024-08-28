 Skip navigation
Raiders claim DB Thomas Harper, DT Jonah Laulu off waivers

  
August 28, 2024

The Raiders have added a pair of players who were recently cut by other teams.

Per the transaction wire, Las Vegas has claimed defensive back Thomas Harper and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu.

Harper was waived by the Chargers and Laulu by the Colts.

A Las Vegas native, Laulu was a Colts seventh-round pick this spring.

The Raiders will need to make a pair of corresponding moves to finalize the additions to the roster.