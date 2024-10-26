 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders elevate QB Carter Bradley, TE Justin Shorter

  
Published October 26, 2024 05:38 PM

The Raiders have added a third quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The team elevated Carter Bradley from the practice squad on Saturday. He joins starter Gardner Minshew and the recently signed Desmond Ridder as options for this weekend.

Bradley is not permitted to be the emergency quarterback because he is not on the 53-man roster. Ridder could serve in that role with Bradley active as the backup or all three could be active.

Bradley signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of South Alabama.

The Raiders also elevated tight end Justin Shorter for Sunday. Bradley and Shorter will revert back to the practice squad after the game. A preview of the Raiders-Chiefs game and all the other ones being played this weekend are available here.