Raiders elevate QB Carter Bradley, TE Justin Shorter

The Raiders have added a third quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The team elevated Carter Bradley from the practice squad on Saturday. He joins starter Gardner Minshew and the recently signed Desmond Ridder as options for this weekend.

Bradley is not permitted to be the emergency quarterback because he is not on the 53-man roster. Ridder could serve in that role with Bradley active as the backup or all three could be active.

Bradley signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of South Alabama.

The Raiders also elevated tight end Justin Shorter for Sunday. Bradley and Shorter will revert back to the practice squad after the game.