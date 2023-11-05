Raiders jump out to 7-0 lead

Things are off to a good start for Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree.

The Raiders defense forced a three-and-out to open the game and Hardegree’s offense drove the ball right down the field after receiving a punt. They covered 67 yards in six plays with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers covering the last 17 yards on an end around for a touchdown.

It’s 7-0 Raiders with just over five minutes off the clock.

Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed the only pass he tried to Meyers for a 24-yard gain. Josh Jacobs ran four times for 31 yards to provide the other gains on the way to the end zone.