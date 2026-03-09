Raiders keep cornerback Eric Stokes on new three-year deal

Free agent cornerback Eric Stokes is staying in Las Vegas.

Stokes has agreed to a three-year contract with the Raiders. His agents told multiple reporters that the total value of the contract is $30 million, of which $20 million is guaranteed.

Stokes signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Raiders a year ago and became one of their best defensive players in 2025, so keeping him was a priority in 2026.

The 27-year-old Stokes was a 2021 first-round pick of the Packers who did not play up to expectations in Green Bay, but a change of scenery worked out for him in Las Vegas last year, and now the Raiders will hope he’s part of a successful rebuilding effort.