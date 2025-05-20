Raiders OC Chip Kelly wants Ashton Jeanty to alter his pre-snap stance

The Raiders liked enough of what they saw from running back Ashton Jeanty to make him the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, but there is one tweak they’d like to see him make.

When Jeanty was at Boise State, he would await snaps standing straight up in the backfield with his hands to his sides in a pose that some likened to Michael Myers in the Halloween movies. During an interview with Kay Adams at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event, Jeanty shared a conversation with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly about trying something different in the NFL.

Kelly wants Jeanty to get low, which he demonstrated while sharing how the exchange played out.

“You know, sometimes you’ve got to go with the flow,” Jeanty said. “What’s crazy is Chip Kelly comes up to me the first day of rookie mini-camp. He was like, ‘Have you ever played basketball?’ Yeah, I’ve played basketball. I can dunk, all that. He was like, ‘Show me how you can guard me?’ He’s holding the ball and then he’s like, ‘That’s exactly why you’ve got to be down in your running back stance.’ He won for now. I’m going to try and persuade him one day. I’ve got to earn my stripes, make some plays first. But I don’t think it’s going to be the end.”

Jeanty’s success in transitioning from college to the NFL will involve more than his stance, but that seems to be where Kelly wants to start.